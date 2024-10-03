Philly police arrest man accused of raping child inside Mayfair home

Philadelphia police arrested a man accused of raping a child while burglarizing a home in the Mayfair section of the city last month.

Tyreek Collier -- aka Tyreek Jackson -- was arrested along the 6400 block of Charles Street on Tuesday, Oct. 2, police said. Collier, 28, is charged with burglary, rape, indecent assault, statutory sexual assault and other related offenses.

Investigators said Collier burglarized a home along the 3000 block of Cottman Avenue back on Sept. 18, 2024, at 2:30 a.m. During the burglary, Collier sexually assaulted a child inside the home, according to police.

Information on Collier’s specific legal representation was not made available online.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.