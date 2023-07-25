Philly officials to announce lawsuit aimed at curbing gun violence

Philadelphia officials are expected to gather on Tuesday afternoon to announce a new lawsuit intended to help address gun violence in the city.

Specifics of the lawsuit have not yet been detailed, but officials plan to discuss the suit at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to be joined by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole and others to unveil the lawsuit at City Hall.

A livestream of the announcement will be available on this story as soon as it begins.

