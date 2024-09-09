Philly officials promise ‘bigger,' ‘better' protections for upcoming presidential election

In a gathering at the National Constitution Center -- where Republican and former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, will face off in a debate on Tuesday -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner joined officials in law enforcement and voting on Monday to discuss protecting the sanctity of the upcoming presidential election.

And, according to Krasner, with the help of partnering agencies, this year's efforts by his office's Election Task Force will be bigger and better than in the past.

"We are trying to do it bigger and we are trying to do it better," Krasner said. "Because I think everyone understands how very important it is to make sure that every vote is counted from whatever source and based upon whatever belief."

In discussing preparations for Tuesday's debate between Harris and Trump, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Kevin Bethel said that officers are ready to ensure the event will be held without incident.

"We are fully prepared and working with our state and local partners," Bethel said.

He also said that, just as in years prior, the city's police force will be ready to ensure a safe and fair election day in November.

"We are prepared, as we have been for decades and decades at the police department, to ensure that we will protect the voters as they go about their business," Bethel said.

Yet, Krasner took a moment to remind those in attendance that it wasn't that long ago -- the last presidential election, in fact -- that there were election security concerns in the city.

He recalled the arrests of two Virginia men who were found with guns, including an AR-style weapon, and ammunition not far from where Philadelphia was counting mail-in ballots in 2020.

"Last presidential election a couple of guys thought it made sense to come to Philly to mess with the counting of the vote, and then they got arrested, and then they got incarcerated, and then they got convicted for felonies," Krasner said. "We are not messing around."

City commissioner Omar Sabir, one of the three members who make up the city's board of elections, said that since that incident, protections for election integrity have only grown in the city.

In fact, he said "we are seeing an unprecedented collaboration," between law enforcement agencies to protect election integrity.

"Philadelphia, we have to understand, that now is the time and our time is now to participate in our elections," said Sabir. "There are election deniers who are going to tell you lies about our election system. We are encouraging everyone to use the system. And, it's critical that you vote."

Commissioner Seth Bluestein, the city's only Republican city commissioner, took a moment to note that the city has as bipartisan board of elections who are working to ensure that everyone -- no matter their party affiliation -- has the right to vote.

"Philadelphia's election is going to be free and fair. It is going to be both secure and accessible for any eligible Philadelphian who wants to vote," said Bluestein.

The commissioners plan to operate 10 satellite offices throughout the city, to be open seven days a week, as the election approaches to help people register to vote and get information in order to participate in the upcoming elections.

Voters who experience any irregularities at their polling location can call the DAO Election Task Force hotline at 215-686-9641. Voters can also contact the national nonpartisan Election Protection hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE and any voters with questions about the election process should call the Philadelphia City Commissioners' Office at 215-686-VOTE.