Deadline to request Pa. mail-in ballot quickly approaching, officials say

The last day that Pennsylvania residents can request a mail-in ballot -- if that's how they intend to participate in the upcoming presidential election -- is Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

On Monday, the Philadelphia City Commissioners noted that voters throughout the state will have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to request a mail-in ballot for in order to use them to participate in the elections to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

“If you are going to be out of town on November 5, or would simply like the comfort and convenience of voting from home, I urge you to apply for your mail in ballot today,” said Philadelphia City Commission Chairman Omar Sabir in a statement. “There are 34 ballot drop locations across the city, so voting by mail has never been easier.”

For information on drop off locations in Philadelphia -- and throughout the state -- check out our voters' guide to the upcoming election.

“Voting by mail is a safe, secure, and convenient way to make sure your vote is counted on Election Day,” said Vice-Chair Lisa Deeley, in a statement. “Make a plan, apply now, and be sure to drop off your completed application right away. All mail ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. on November 5."

Philadelphia's City Commissioners have been making an ongoing effort to ensure voters are prepared for the upcoming election. Last week, commissioners encouraged those experiencing homelessness to vote and helped make sure they were registered.

Commissioners have also opened ten satellite election offices throughout Philadelphia in order to make sure residents know how to register and are prepared for the upcoming election.

“It only takes a few minutes to apply online or in person at one of our 11 Election Offices across the City," said Commissioner Seth Bluestein in a statement. “No matter how you choose to vote - by mail or in person - the important thing is to make sure your voice is heard.”

Where to apply for a mail-in ballot in Philadelphia and in Pa.

The Philadelphia County Board of Elections Office, located in Room 140 of City Hall. Visitors can access this office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors should enter through the South Portal of City Hall.

Satellite Election Offices across Philadelphia provide in-person mail ballot services. These offices operate from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.on Saturday and Sunday. A full list of Satellite Election Office locations is available at vote.phila.gov/seos.

Online at vote.pa.gov. While online request is an option, given the limited time for a ballot to be received via USPS, Philly officials suggest that voters visit a satellite election office to request mail ballots.

How to submit a mail-in ballot in Philly

Mail ballots must be received (not postmarked) by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Mail ballots cannot be returned at your polling place on Election Day. Voters in Philadelphia must use one of the 34 convenient drop boxes. Visit vote.phila.gov/ballot-drop-off to find the closest box to you.

The City Commissioners have also scheduled a number of mobile ballot drop-off events to help make returning your mail ballot easier. Personnel from the Board of Elections will be on-hand to collect voted mail ballots ahead of the deadline. Visit the “Latest News” section of vote.phila.gov for details.

Outside of the city, counties throughout the region have drop boxes set up ahead of Election Day. To for information about how to find drop boxes in your community, click here.

Also, in Pennsylvania, voters are required by law to drop their own ballot off at drop boxes, unless they have a disability and have filled out the Designated Agent Form.

In New Jersey, requests for a mail-in ballot, if requested by mail, must be also received by Oct. 29, 2024.

But, if a request is made in-person, New Jersey voters have until Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, to make a request.

In Delaware, the last day to request a mail-in ballot is Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. However, to vote by mail in Delaware, voters must provide a reason that they need to vote by mail.

For more details about how to absentee voting in Delaware, click here.