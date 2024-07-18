Philadelphia officials, part of the Special Committee on Kensington -- or, the Kensington Caucus -- spent about four hours on Thursday meeting with medical professionals, community leaders and local residents, to find ways to eliminate barriers to getting those struggling with drug addiction connected with support services.

The efforts is intended to help turn Kensington, which was once considered ground zero for opioid addiction issues in the city into a place that could be where city officials could solve the epidemic as well.

But, Philadelphia City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, D-7th Dist. noted that it could take some time to achieve that lofty goal.

"This is a problem that has grown and has become what it is over the course of the last 15, 20 years," she said. "It’s going to take us time."

On Thursday, Lozada and other members of City Council's Kensington Caucus discussed successes they have had so far in the ongoing effort to improve the city's poorest neighborhood, using a recent cleanup effort as an example.

Local resident Cherry Mendez said that, so far, the city's efforts have been impactful, but she'd like to see officials move to help those suffering with addition in a "better way."

"[They should] keep doing what they’re doing but do it in a better way help them in a better way so they can get out of this because if you don’t help them in a better way they are never going to get out," said Mendez.

One issue that City Councilmembers are looking to address are the barriers that keep individuals who struggle with addiction from accessing beds in treatment and rehabilitation facilities where they can receive the help they need.

“Someone can come to the hospital and we can provide the highest quality intensive medical care but then what happens to that person?," wondered Dr. Lara Carson Weinstein of Jefferson Hospital. "That’s where our system historically has failed and people in the past were discharge to home to the street and potentially to die”

Carson Weinstein discussed a pilot program that, she said, would allow those suffering from issues of addiction to receive treatment as well as have wounds and injuries cared for as well.

She said the city needs more programs like these.

Yet, a barrier to treatment could be needing funding to ensure that people can get treatment.

Community leaders, however, said with a roomful of people on Thursday focused on changing Kensington, sooner or later, change could come.

"I want to see a lot more kids running around here and I love my people here and I love you enough that I want you to get the help that you need there’s a lot of things that got to be done and I’m looking forward to being a part of it," said Ramón Crespo, of The Rock Ministries in Kensington.

Throughout the day, city officials heard testimony from many in the community, health leaders and other groups working to improve Kensington.

And, officials said, they are hopeful that this testimony could lead to effective solutions.