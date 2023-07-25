Philadelphia

Philly officials announce lawsuit aimed at curbing gun violence

Mayor Jim Kenney is set to be joined by police and health department representatives to unveil a lawsuit intended to 'address gun violence in Philadelphia'

By Hayden Mitman

Editor's Note (July 25, 2023, 1:43 p.m.): Click here for details about the lawsuit that was announced.

Philadelphia officials gathered on Tuesday afternoon to announce a new lawsuit intended to help address gun violence in the city.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was joined by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole and others to unveil the lawsuit at City Hall.

