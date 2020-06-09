Philadelphia

Philly Officer Shoots Man Who Grabbed Her While Armed With Box Cutter, Police Say

The man allegedly grabbed the officer as she backed up. The officer then opened fire, shooting the man in the leg

By David Chang

A police officer shot a man in the leg after he allegedly grabbed her while armed with a box cutter in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call reporting a disturbance at North 6th Street and Tabor Road. When an officer arrived, an unidentified man armed with a box cutter approached her, according to investigators. The man grabbed the officer as she backed up, police said. The officer then opened fire, shooting the man in the leg. 

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating the incident. The officer involved has been on the force for three years. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

