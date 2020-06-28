Philadelphia

Philly Officer Punched During Arrest at Attempted Break-In, Police Say

A Philadelphia police car
NBC10 - Dave Palmer

Police say an officer was taken for treatment after he was punched in the face during an arrest of a man reported trying to break into a South Philadelphia home.

Police said a 17-year-old returning to his home at about 11 p.m. Saturday reported a man pacing and screaming nearby, and after he ran inside the man started banging on the front door and cracked the glass.

Police said the 32-year-old man threatened and attacked a responding officer, punching him in the face, and the officer used a stun device twice. Other officers arrived and helped subdue the defendant, who police said “was actively resisting arrest."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 43 mins ago

We're in a ‘Constant Wave' of Coronavirus, Doctor Says

New Jersey 6 hours ago

NJ Residents Hopeful But Weary as Malls Gear Up to Reopen

The officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital for shortness of breath, and the defendant was taken to Methodist Hospital for evaluation of the stun device strikes.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us