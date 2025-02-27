West Philadelphia

A Philadelphia police officer has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while conducting an investigation along Haverford Avenue in West Philly on Thursday, officials say

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after an officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle as they conducted an investigation in West Philadelphia on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to police, the officer, a 50-year-old man, was struck by a passing vehicle as he conducted a vehicle investigation along the 6800 block of Haverford Avenue at about 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

The vehicle, officials said, was not involved in the investigation and, when it struck the officer the vehicle also damaged the door of a police vehicle.

Police officials said the striking vehicle fled the scene after the incident and details of the vehicle were "currently unknown."

The officer, police officials said, was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be treated and released.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, police officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), and all tips will remain confidential.

Tips can also be sent online, here.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

