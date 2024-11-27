Philly officer injured in hit-and-run while attempting to stop stolen car, police say

A Philadelphia police officer was injured in a hit-and-run while attempting to make a traffic stop in North Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Chief Police Inspector Scott Small said police officers were behind a vehicle that came up as being stolen while at a traffic light near Front St. and Hunting Park Ave. The vehicle came up as being stolen in connection to an armed robbery that took place in Northeast Philly on Sunday.

Léelo en español aquí.

The officer, who was in a marked vehicle, got out and approached the allegedly stolen vehicle on the passenger side. That is when that vehicle backed up and hit the police vehicle and then hit the officer, who ended up on hood of vehicle, Small said.

The allegedly stolen vehicle then sped away from the scene and also struck a Mazda, according to police.

The officer that was involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, cuts and bruises, and is in stable condition.

The allegedly stolen vehicle, a white Honda, was recovered in the 1000 block of Ruscomb Street. The occupants of the car were not inside it.

Police believe they are looking for a man and woman who were in the allegedly stolen vehicle.

At this time there is no further information from the police.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.