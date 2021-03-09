Philly Named One of The Least Happy Cities in America

Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, has been ranked as one of the least happy cities in the U.S. according to a new study by WalletHub.

Why?

According to the survey, Philly ranked 160th out of 182 due to the low emotional, physical and employment well-being of the people in the analysis.

“What people might not realize is that where they live may also determine how happy they are,” the survey reads.

The study used criteria such as divorce rates, wages, unemployment, and crime data of each of the cities analyzed to rate their happiness score.

When it came to those metrics, the city of Fremont in California ranked as the happiest city in America, followed by Bismark and Fargo in North Dakota.

While the saddest cities were the cities of Augusta, Georgia, Cleveland, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ranked 76th on the list while Jersey City, New Jersey, came in at 108th and Wilmington, Delaware at 168th.