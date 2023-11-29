Residents who live in the city of Philadelphia know all that it has to offer. Now, the world is getting a good idea of our city thanks to a new honor.

"Afar Magazine" named the city of Brotherly Love one of the world's 25 Most Exciting Places to Visit in 2024.

The magazine took to social media to announce the exciting news.

Where are you traveling in the new year? These are the 25 best places to go in 2024, according to AFAR’s international team of travel editors, contributors, and experts. 🌎 https://t.co/m0U7on5qGQ — AFAR Media (@AFARmedia) November 28, 2023

"Travelers who love food and art should make a beeline to Philly this year," the magazine editors wrote.

Philly ranks tenth among the top destinations and a big reason is because of the food.

The magazine editors note that the city won more restaurant and chef awards than any other city at the 2023 James Beard Foundation Competition.