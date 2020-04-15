Philly Mom Charged in Connection to Son’s Death

A Philadelphia mother was charged in connection to the death of her son.

Natasha Franks, 26, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

Franks' son, Tazmir Ransom, 7, was taken to St. Christopher's Children's Hospital Sunday around 6:50 p.m. after suffering several severe injuries and having difficulty breathing. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital Wednesday.

Police have not yet revealed a cause of death or if Franks’ charges will be upgraded to murder. They continue to investigate.