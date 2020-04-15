Philadelphia

Philly Mom Charged in Connection to Son’s Death

Natasha Franks, 26, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses

By David Chang

A Philadelphia mother was charged in connection to the death of her son. 

Franks' son, Tazmir Ransom, 7, was taken to St. Christopher's Children's Hospital Sunday around 6:50 p.m. after suffering several severe injuries and having difficulty breathing. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital Wednesday.

Police have not yet revealed a cause of death or if Franks’ charges will be upgraded to murder. They continue to investigate.

