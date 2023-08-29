What to Know Philadelphia’s Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker joined hundreds of the city’s cleaners, janitors and custodians for a march and rally in Center City Tuesday afternoon.

Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ (SEIU 32BJ), which mainly represents building workers, such as janitors, custodians and window cleaners, is organizing the rally as they negotiate a new contract.

The march began at 12 p.m. on the corner of 18th and JFK Boulevard. The group is marching to Cret Park at Ben Franklin Parkway between North 17th Street and North 16th Street where they’ll hold a rally at 12:45 p.m.

Philadelphia’s Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker joined hundreds of the city’s cleaners, janitors and custodians for a march and rally in Center City Tuesday afternoon.

The rally is being organized by Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ (SEIU 32BJ), a branch of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) which mainly represents building workers, such as janitors, custodians and window cleaners. The union features more than 175,000 members in 12 states and 20,000 in Pennsylvania.

With their current contract set to expire on October 15, the union is negotiating with the Building Owners Labor Relations, Inc (BOLR), which represents Philadelphia’s major commercial office building owners, managers and cleaning companies. Union leaders say they’re fighting for wage increases that keep up with inflation as well as health care benefits.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"How do we expect to attract and retain tenants with dirty lobbies and buildings?" said Audra Traynham, 32BJ SEIU cleaner and Philadelphia Bargaining Committee Member. "We can't revive Downtown if working people can't afford to buy food, much less support local businesses. My coworkers and I get lunch at the local restaurants. I buy groceries at the corner store on my way home from work. We're not asking for much, just what's fair so our families and communities can thrive."

Parker, as well as other Pennsylvania and Philadelphia officials will join union leaders and members from across the East Coast in a march and rally in Center City.

The march began at 12 p.m. on the corner of 18th and JFK Boulevard. The group is marching to Cret Park at Ben Franklin Parkway between North 17th Street and North 16th Street where they’ll hold a rally at 12:45 p.m.

Center City street closures

The following streets were closed at 11 a.m. and will remain closed until 2 p.m. Tuesday due to the march and rally:

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 17th Street (both sides)

1600 Cherry Street between 16th Street and 17th Street

100 N. 17th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Race Street

The following streets will also be closed on a rolling basis for the march from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday:

1400-1700 Arch Street between Broad Street and 18th Street

0-199 N. 18th Street between Market Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Parking restrictions

The following streets were posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday:

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 17th Street (both sides)

1600 Cherry Street between 16th Street and 17th Street

15th Street between Arch Street and JFK Boulevard (west side)

Any vehicles parked in those locations during the posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car was relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

SEPTA detours and specific route changes are available on SEPTA’s website.