Philly mayor signs ‘POWER' bill in effort to provide new worker protections

Workers throughout Philadelphia -- specifically domestic workers, restaurant workers and temp workers -- can count on having new protections thanks to the POWER bill that Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed into law on Wednesday.

Through the bill, as noted in a statement on the bill when it was passed by City Council, the Philadelphia Code will be updated in an effort to "hold employers accountable for violations of local labor laws such as the Paid Sick Leave ordinance and the Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights."

"In stark contrast to recent federal actions that strip away workers’ rights, the POWER Act establishes some of the strongest workplace protections in the country," notes the City Council statement on the act.

In signing the bill, Parker said that she hopes the effort will provide "equitable compensation" for essential workers.

“It is our vital responsibility to address workplace disparity, and work towards equitable compensation for essential workers like domestic workers,” said Mayor Cherelle Parker in a statement. “City Council and I hope and believe that together we can continue to uplift the voices of some of our city’s hardest workers while making meaningful change. We look forward to working with the business community and all stakeholders through the process as we implement this legislation.”

In celebrating the signing of the bill, Philadelphia City Councilmember Kendra Brooks (at-large, working families party) said the move "means 750,000 Philly workers now have some of the strongest local protections in the country."

“For far too long, the cards have been stacked against domestic workers, restaurant workers, and temp workers,” said Brooks said in a statement. “Today, Philly is changing the game. As federal labor enforcement grinds to a halt, stripping workers of critical protections, Philly is stepping up and showing the country what it looks like to strengthen workers’ rights locally.”

Leader of the local Philadelphia AFL-CIO, Daniel Bauder also touted the bill, noting that the legislation would provide protections not just for service and domestic workers, but for everyone who works in the city.

“The POWER Act is a powerful piece of legislation that solidifies this city's commitment to fighting for and protecting all workers in Philadelphia. By passing and signing this legislation, our city has leveled up its protection for all workers by empowering the Office of Worker Protection to hold bad actors accountable when they violate labor law and provides support and protections for our city's most vulnerable and exploited workers,” said Bauder, in a statement . “We are thankful to Minority Leader Kendra Brooks and our union brother, Councilmember Harrity, for their tireless efforts, and to Mayor Cherelle L. Parker for hosting us today and signing this bill into law, once again showing her commitment to working people in Philadelphia."

Officials said that, following the day's signing, the city's Department of Labor and Commerce is working to provide new educational materials for the business community.