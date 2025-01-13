Live: Philly mayor expected to react to Sixers' surprise Center City arena exit

After a surprise change of heart Sunday found planners behind a $1.3 billion new arena project for the Philadelphia 76ers throwing the project away, city officials are expected to discuss what happened and what comes next.

On Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is set to join members of City Council and other officials in reaction to the decision that threw out years of planning and discussion on the arena proposal that dates back to 2022.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to join city officials at City Hall on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, to discuss the change of plans that will see the Philadelphia 76ers abandon a $1.3 billion Center City arena in favor of a new arena in South Philly. The event is set to be held at 11:30 a.m. and it will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

In a release shared by organizers ahead of the day's event, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment -- who owns the Sixers -- announced that it has entered a "binding agreement" with Comcast Spectacor to bring a "World-class, state-of-the-art arena" to the South Philadelphia arena district that would serve as a new home for the basketball team and the Philadelphia Flyers.

The statement also claims that Comcast will take a minority stake in the 76ers and will join with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment "to bid to bring a WNBA team to the city."

"This is a great day for Philadelphia and the fans of out storied sports franchises," Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement on the plan that also thanked Parker for her leadership.

Parker had long supported the plan to bring the proposed arena, 76 Place, to the area of the intersection of Market and Filbert streets at 10th and 11th streets, even touting the proposed plans as "a historic agreement" before heading on a citywide tour to talk to communities across Philadelphia about the proposal late last year.

City Councilmembers seemingly took more convincing, holding a wealth of hearings on the proposal over several weeks last year, before eventually, approving the plan on Dec. 19, 2024.

Also, over the course of last year, New Jersey officials courted the Sixers ownership, trying to get them to bring the team to Camden -- even offering up to $400 million in tax credits to help sway the team out of Philly.

Yet, in the end, as confirmed over the weekend, the team worked out a new deal with Comcast Spectacor that would see the Wells Fargo Center demolished and a new arena built in South Philadelphia for the Sixers and Flyers.

Though, any details on what this new arena may cost, just where it would be constructed, if it would be built with taxpayer funds, when construction would begin and when the Well Fargo Center could come down, have all not yet been made public.

But, in a vague post on social media, the Sixers did hint that they plan to create a new "world-class arena" in partnership with the Flyers by 2031.

As for the now abandoned Center City arena plan, it was also set to open in 2031.