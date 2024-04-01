Philly mayor nominates 9 to city's Board of Education

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, on Monday, nominated nine people to serve on the city's Board of Education.

In a statement on the announcement, Parker's office noted that the mayor worked to bring in individuals from different places, with different backgrounds and skillsets, in an effort to reflect her "vision of One Philly."

“I am proud to announce my nine nominations for the Board of Education. I promised to seek out the best candidates for this important board, and to identify a group that has the skills and experience, knowledge and wisdom to serve on our Board of Education. I said I wanted a school board with a diversity of skills, from different neighborhoods, sectors and communities, some with deep knowledge, some with new ideas, a group that truly reflects my vision of One Philly, a United City. I’m confident we’ve assembled that board, and that they are fully committed to sound governance and the best interests of the 197,000 students in our school system, as well as families, faculty and staff," Mayor Parker said in a statement.

On Monday, Parker nominated:

Sarah-Ashley Andrews, a licensed professional counselor, who is an existing member of the School Board.

Crystal Cubbage, a Philadelphia native who serves as executive director for the Philadelphia Learning Collaborative.

Cheryl Harper, a former teacher in Philadelphia who has worked for the School District of Philadelphia, the Camden Public School District and, later, the Pa. Dept. of Education.

Whitney Jones, who is the CFO at Children’s Crisis Treatment Center, a mental and behavioral health nonprofit serving children and families.

ChauWing Lam, who has served on the Philadelphia Board of Education since 2022.

Wanda Novales, the executive pastor of City Reach Church.

Joan Stern, a retired attorney who served to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the City of Philadelphia and The School District of Philadelphia for more than 40 years.

Reginald Streater, who is currently the President of the Philadelphia Board of Education.

Joyce Wilkerson, a current member of the Board of Education where she previously served as president.

Parker's nominations will be transmitted to City Council for advice and consent, her office said in a statement.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Mayor Parker is expected to discuss these nominees during a press conference in which all nine individuals will be in attendance.