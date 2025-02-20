Philly mayor launches H.O.M.E. Initiative targeting city's housing crisis

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, on Wednesday, moved her administration's plan to create and preserve 30,000 units of new and existing housing forward with the launch of the Housing Opportunities Made Easy -- or H.O.M.E. -- Initiative.

However, during a press event for the signing of the executive order to create an advisory group for the initiative, Parker declined to detail just how the city would pay for it.

Instead, she promised the funding conversation would come next month -- and would include news of a "significant financial investment" -- during her budget address to City Council on March, 13, 2025.

“Today, I am proud to reaffirm my commitment to addressing Philadelphia’s housing crisis by streamlining processes and eliminating barriers that are essential to creating a sustainable path forward through our H.O.M.E. Initiative,” said Mayor Parker in a statement on the effort. “Philadelphia is striving for a future in which there is an abundance of new housing construction and the preservation of existing housing throughout our city. The goal is to give residents a diverse supply of high-quality, affordable luxury and accessible housing options. Through our public-private partnerships, we are identifying hurdles in our housing policies, so we can create and preserve more affordable units, ensuring that everyone has access to safe and stable housing.”

According to a statement from the mayor's office, the initiative is intended to serve the housing needs of Philadelphia’s residents including low-wage workers, under-employed or unemployed, municipal and union workers, veterans, individuals with disabilities and domestic violence survivors, among other Philadelphians.

In addition, the initiative will also support transitional, supportive and recovery housing, officials said in a statement.

Parker named the city’s new Chief Housing and Urban Development Officer, Angela Brooks, to oversee this initiative.

Also, the executive order calls for the creation of an advisory board that would come up with a formal plan for the implementation of this initiative within 30 days of the signing of the order.

In explaining how it would work, Parker said there's "a ton" of existing programs that will be utilized through this initiative and there are also some programs that the city needs, but don't yet exist.

In looking to create new programs and efforts under the H.O.M.E. Initiative, Parker said officials hope to create programs that help those most in need -- like those families that struggle with low income and those faced with deep poverty -- without taking anything from those in the city who may have more means, but could also use a little help.

“I feel like I’ve spent my career... trying to close the gap between the haves and the have nots. A hill that I will die on. That always happens in government. And, it usually happens when we, the elected officials do it," she said. “You want to close the gap between the haves and the have nots, but usually, when you’re making policy, you pit the have nots against those who have just a little bit.”

Instead, Parker said the H.O.M.E. Initiative would look to support those in low-income and poverty, while making sure that "people who go to work everyday" didn't get left out of the mix.

“We will not pit the have nots against those who have just a little bit,” Parker promised.

Also, officials said in a statement that the city intends to partner with "reputable financial institutions to develop a range of mortgage products that serve Philadelphia homebuyers with limited access to funds through solutions like loan loss reserve funds."

Finally, according to a statement on the plan, officials estimate the initiative will create approximately 41,500 full-time construction and trades jobs.