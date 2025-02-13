Philly man to spend at least 30 years behind bars in deadly Macy's stabbing

The man who killed a security guard at a Macy's store in Center City Philadelphia in Dec. of 2023 has been sentenced to serve between 30 to 60 years behind bars.

On Thursday, Tyrone Tunnell, 31, was sentenced to serve 20 to 40 years on charges of murder in the third degree followed by consecutive term of 10 to 20 years on attempted murder charges after pleaded guilty late last year.

Tunnell was arrested in a slaying that happened in Dec. of 2023, after he was confronted by 27-year-old security guard Eric Harrison and a second guard as Tunnell attempted to steal hats from a Macy's store on 13th and Market streets.

After an altercation with the unarmed guards, Tunnell left the store only to return to the store about 15 minutes later, according to police.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Witnesses said Tunnell returned looking for Harrison and the other guard and once he found Harrison, Tunnell pulled out a switchblade and stabbed him in the neck, officials said.

The second security guard tried to intervene and was stabbed in the face and arm, according to investigators.

Investigators also said Tunnell took the shoe of one of the guards, put it on and then fled the scene.

On Thursday, members of Harrison's family testified before the court to discuss the impact of Harrison's death.

Harrison's father, Eric Coates, told NBC10's Yukare Nakayama that no amount of time in prison would be enough after the murder of his son.

"There is no such thing as justice unless you give my son back but that would never happen we’ll never get him back," said Coates.

Harrison's father said his son was a kind spirit whose smile brought warmth to a room and had so much more to live for.

For Harrison's mother, Dawn Fobbs, said those who knew Harrison would often share stories of his acts of kindness.

"Eric was sweet," she said. "I swear anyone who has ever come up to me and has a story to tell, it's always him dong some sort of act of kindness.”

Also, during the sentencing hearing, Christian Mitchell, the other guard who was attacked in this incident, said the ruling should help give Harrison's loved ones some closure.

"I’m relieved because it took almost like a year so I’m glad to see this moving forward and into the process of giving people closure," he said.

During the attack, Mitchell was stabbed five times and, he said, he now suffers from night terrors and anxiety following the stabbing.

Along with the prison sentence, Tunnell was ordered to pay $1,365 in restitution.

Moving forward, Harrison's family has filed a lawsuit against Macy's, the building where it is located and the property manager for negligence of safety protocols.

For now, Harrison's family said, they are awaiting next steps in that case.