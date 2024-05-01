Pa. AG: Philly man sold guns illegally, offered $200 to have someone murdered

The office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced, on Wednesday, the arrest of a 37-year-old Philadelphia man who is alleged to have been a straw purchaser linked to at least 31 illegal firearms purchases and is suspected of trying to pay -- just $200 and a handgun, officials allege -- to have a man killed.

However, the attorney general's office notes that the intended target ultimately was not harmed.

On Wednesday, Henry's office announced the arrest of Richard Taylor 37, of Philadelphia, after he, allegedly, made a straw purchase of a firearm and had finalized an agreement for a murder-for-hire job.

Taylor, officials said, has been charged with 31 counts of firearm violations, criminal solicitation of homicide, and related offenses.

“We have a wealth of examples to show that illegally-obtained firearms are often used for criminal activity, and oftentimes, in deadly shootings,” Henry said in a statement on Taylor's arrest. “My office, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, have prioritized tracking these firearms and the people who put them into the wrong hands to make a profit.”

According to Henry's office, these charges come after investigators learned that at least 12 guns, that were purchased by Taylor, were recovered by Philadelphia police officers throughout the city.

Nine of those guns were recovered from individuals during arrests, officials said.

Taylor, officials said, had not reported any of those firearms lost or stolen.

In all, investigators allege Taylor purchased or obtained at least 31 firearms that he then transferred illegally.

Fourteen firearms purchased by Taylor remain unaccounted for, officials said.

Further, Henry's office claims, investigation revealed that Taylor purchased firearms at gun shops and online and told prospective buyers that he could get them "as many firearms as they wanted because he did not have a criminal record."

Also, just last month, officials claim Taylor attempted to get someone -- who he had planned to sell a firearm to -- to kill someone for him

Officials claim Taylor offered $200 and a Glock handgun, and provided the intended hitman with the target’s information.

Taylor, of Old York Road, was arrested after a straw purchase on April 26 at Frank’s Gun Shop in Philadelphia, officials said.

Officials said Taylor is in custody and his bail has been set at 10% of $5 million, which has not been posted.

Court documents did not list an attorney that could speak on Taylor's behalf.