Philly Man Shot and Killed by Home Invaders After Shopping With Family

An investigation is underway after a Philadelphia man was shot and killed by home invaders after shopping with his family.

Espolito Sanchez, 37, along with his wife and four children arrived at their home along the 7700 block of Fairfield Street on Sunday around 8 p.m. That’s when four suspects forced their way inside the home and attacked Sanchez.

Police said the suspects ransacked the home, stealing cash and jewelry. They forced Sanchez onto the kitchen floor, told him to stand up and shot him once in the head before fleeing the scene.

Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:15 p.m.

A weapon was recovered but no arrests have been made. Police say the motive appears to be a robbery.

“That really, you know, was a shockwave for me and for the whole neighborhood here because it wasn’t like this before,” Claudia Aceti, a neighbor, told NBC10. “I’ve been here in this neighborhood, 46 years. It’s the first time something like this has occurred.”

Police have not released a description of any of the suspects. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.