Philly Man Dies in Crash on New Jersey Turnpike

Police in New Jersey are investigating a deadly crash along the state's turnpike that killed a 41-year-old Philadelphia man on Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 5:19 a.m. on Monday, when a car driven by Abdenour Reki, of Philadelphia, changed lanes as it was headed northbound along the New Jersey Turnpike near milepost 58.8 in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

In changing from the center lane to the right lane of traffic, officials said, Reki's car collided with a van, causing a collision.

The crash killed Reki, police said, while the driver of the van involved in the incident sustained no injuries.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement officials said that the crash remains under investigation.