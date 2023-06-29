Philly man convicted of shooting baby who died more than 2 years later

A Philadelphia man was convicted of shooting a baby who died from complications related to his injuries more than two years later.

Francisco Ortiz, 33, was found guilty of third degree murder and other related offenses in the 2019 shooting of 11-month-old Yaseem Jenkins.

On October 19, 2019, Nafes Monroe was driving along the 700 block of West Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia when a gunman, later identified as Ortiz, opened fire.

While Monroe was Ortiz’s intended target, bullets struck Monroe’s 11-month-old son Yazeem Jenkins in the head, neck and buttocks.

Instead of taking his son to the hospital, Monroe drove the boy to a home on the 4900 block of North Camac Street located about ten minutes away, investigators said. Monroe then dropped his son off at the Einstein Medical Center and left, police said. The boy was transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital in critical condition.

During a 2019 press conference, Anthony Voci Jr., a prosecutor in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, said Monroe was using counterfeit money to buy drugs while his son was with him at the time of the shooting.

“He was using counterfeit money to purchase drugs knowing that counterfeit money is something that is very upsetting to drug dealers,” Voci said. “When they find out that they’re being burned with counterfeit money, they act violently.”

Voci also said Monroe had used fake cash to buy drugs on other occasions and that some counterfeit money was found in the vehicle his son was shot in.

Voci also accused Monroe of using his child as a “human shield” while buying drugs.

“It’s our belief and our investigation has led us to believe that he intentionally had his child with him when he was making such types of purchases with the idea or belief that if someone saw that he had a child in the car that they would not fire upon him,” Voci said.

Monroe, who was wanted on a probation violation warrant at the time of the incident, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

Ortiz was also arrested at the time and initially charged with aggravated assault, firearms violations and other related offenses.

The shooting left Jenkins paralyzed and he spent a year in the hospital, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. While Jenkins was eventually released, he was never able to roll over, speak or eat, the Inquirer reported. The boy died in April of 2022 at the age of 3 after choking on his feeding tube. Ortiz’s initial charges were then upgraded to murder a month later.

Ortiz was already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a separate 2019 murder. He was also accused of supplying the AK-47 that was used in the deadly shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera in Philadelphia a day after shooting Jenkins.

Ortiz is scheduled for sentencing on October 13, 2023.