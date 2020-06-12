Philly Man Charged with 4 Separate Murders Over 7-Month Period

A young man from the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia has been charged with four separate slayings over a seven-month period in 2018 and 2019, police said Friday.

Steven Williams, 25, of the 6900 block of Ogontz Avenue, was already incarcerated in state prison for unrelated crimes when Philadelphia detectives brought him back to the city for questioning about the four homicides.

His alleged victims include a 35-year-old man shot once in the head, Sept. 8, 2018, on Hartel Avenue in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood; a 39-year-old man found shot multiple times in a car on Forrest Avenue in the Stenton neighborhood, Feb. 10, 2019; an person police did not identify killed on Meehan Street in East Mount Airy, March 25, 2019; and an person police did not identify killed on West Girard Avenue in the Fairmount section, May 4, 2019.