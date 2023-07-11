Philly man charged in Montgomery County road rage shooting, police say

A Philadelphia man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly pulled a gun and fired at another vehicle during a road rage incident on a Montgomery County highway back in May.

On May 13 around 7 p.m., Walter Boone, 31, was driving a 2004 Chrysler Sebring on PA 309 northbound at mile marker 1.6 in Springfield Township, Montgomery County, when he tried to swerve into another vehicle, investigators said. Boone allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other vehicle multiple times. The driver of the other vehicle was not struck by gunfire or injured.

Police said Boone then crashed his car and then fled on foot northbound on PA 309. Boone allegedly tossed a backpack as he fled. Responding Pennsylvania state troopers later recovered the backpack and found a handgun inside of it, according to police.

Boone was later identified as the suspect in the incident and an arrest warrant was issued for him on June 11. A month later, on Tuesday, Boone was found by Philadelphia police and taken into custody.

Boone is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, felon not to possess a firearm and other related offenses.

It is unclear if he has legal representation.