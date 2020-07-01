Delaware

Philly Man and Brother Found Dead in Delaware's Murderkill River

The brothers were found dead Wednesday morning after an extensive search

By David Chang

Loved ones are mourning a Philadelphia man and his brother who were both found dead in Delaware’s Murderkill River after being swept away by a strong current.

Kevin George Jr., 21, of Philadelphia, his brother Zion George, 20, of Tennessee, along with a 20-year-old woman and another 20-year-old man all traveled to the Murderkill River/South Bowers Beach area around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The three men went swimming in the Delaware Bay during low tide conditions. The tide changed when they were in the water however and a strong current pulled them into the Murderkill River. The woman jumped in to try and rescue them but was pulled out by the current as well. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Anti-racism Jun 29

Going From Ally to Anti-Racist: Getting Started on Your Journey

Philadelphia 11 hours ago

Jay-Z's Made in America Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Around the same time, Michael Hignutt, the Assistant Chief of the South Bowers Beach Fire Department, and his cousin were fishing nearby when they heard cries for help. Hignutt managed to rescue the 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman. The George brothers went missing however. 

Multiple police and fire departments as well as maritime and Emergency Medical Service agencies joined in on the search which was suspended Tuesday night. 

After the search resumed Wednesday, Kevin George Jr. was found dead in the Murderkill River around 10:30 a.m. His brother Zion was found dead in the same area around 10:45 a.m. 

This article tagged under:

DelawarePhiladelphiaMurderkill River
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us