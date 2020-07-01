Philly Man and Brother Found Dead in Delaware's Murderkill River

Loved ones are mourning a Philadelphia man and his brother who were both found dead in Delaware’s Murderkill River after being swept away by a strong current.

Kevin George Jr., 21, of Philadelphia, his brother Zion George, 20, of Tennessee, along with a 20-year-old woman and another 20-year-old man all traveled to the Murderkill River/South Bowers Beach area around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The three men went swimming in the Delaware Bay during low tide conditions. The tide changed when they were in the water however and a strong current pulled them into the Murderkill River. The woman jumped in to try and rescue them but was pulled out by the current as well.

Around the same time, Michael Hignutt, the Assistant Chief of the South Bowers Beach Fire Department, and his cousin were fishing nearby when they heard cries for help. Hignutt managed to rescue the 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman. The George brothers went missing however.

Multiple police and fire departments as well as maritime and Emergency Medical Service agencies joined in on the search which was suspended Tuesday night.

After the search resumed Wednesday, Kevin George Jr. was found dead in the Murderkill River around 10:30 a.m. His brother Zion was found dead in the same area around 10:45 a.m.