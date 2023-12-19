A prominent LGBTQ rights activist in Philadelphia is accused of raping two children.

On Monday, Dec. 18, police arrested Kendall Stephens, 37, of Philadelphia, on several charges of rape, unlawful contact with minors, indecent assault of underaged individuals, endangering the welfare of children and related offenses.

According to court documents obtained by NBC10, Stephens was charged after allegedly assaulting two boys aged 14 and 9.

The investigation began on Sept. 25 when the grandmother of one of the victims reported to police that Stephens -- a family friend -- sexually assaulted her grandchild, officials said. Stephens allegedly abused one boy on at least three occasions since 2022, beginning when he was just 8-years-old.

A second victim, now 15, also told police he was assaulted by Stephens and she had given him gifts "out of nowhere," investigators said. The victim believed the presents were given to him to "keep him quiet," according to court documents.

Stephens also allegedly told one of the victims that he would be locked up if he told anyone about the abuse.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is investigating following these allegations.

In the past, Stephens -- a Black trans woman -- has called for justice in criminal cases involving the LGBTQ community after she was attacked in her home by a mob of people who beat her in front of her children on her first day as a Temple University student.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.