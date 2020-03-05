Philadelphia

Philly in the Crosshairs as Trump Threatens to Pull Sanctuary City Funds

“Do not protect criminals!” the president tweeted

By Rudy Chinchilla

Left: President Donald Trump. Right: Philadelphia City Hall
Getty Images

Left: President Donald Trump. Right: Philadelphia City Hall

" data-ellipsis="false">

President Donald Trump is once again threatening to pull federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities, a decision that could hurt Philadelphia.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the president warned that these cities should “go non-Sanctuary,” apparently referencing a ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan that said his administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with immigration authorities.

“Do not protect criminals!” the president tweeted.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

esports betting bill 21 mins ago

New Jersey Looks to Cash in on Esports Tourney Betting

watch live 13 hours ago

No New Taxes: Mayor Jim Kenney Delivers 2020 Budget Proposal

As reported by the Associated Press’ Larry Neumeister, the New York court’s ruling overturned a lower court decision ordering the administration to release funding to New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Massachusetts, Virginia and Rhode Island. The states had sued the government in 2017 after the Trump administration announced it would withhold grant money from cities and states until they gave federal immigration authorities access to jails and provide advance notice when someone in the country illegally is about to be released.

Through a spokesman, the city of Philadelphia declined to comment about how officials would handle a loss of federal funds and whether immigrants in the city should be worried.

The city had previously won a lawsuit against the Department of Justice. In that suit, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit riled that the DOJ had overstepped its authority by attempting to cut off grant money to Philadelphia over how the city deals with undocumented immigrants.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaDonald TrumpimmigrationSanctuary Cities
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us