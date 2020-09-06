Philly Home Left Damaged After Illegal Explosive Device Thrown Onto Porch

Police say someone threw an illegal explosive onto the front porch of a home in West Philadelphia just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, leaving the home damaged.

No one was hurt, but the front windows of the home in the 200 block of South 62nd Street were blown out and broken, police said.

Police said the device was an "M-series," one of a class of explosive devices that include M-80s, M-100s and M-250s.

The investigation is continuing. Philly police have warned of the M-Series devices before, saying they are not fireworks and certainly not toys. They can cause serious injury and property damage.

And they are all illegal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms says. Having an M-series device is a felony in Pennsylvania.