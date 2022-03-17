Philly High Schools Pushing Start Times to 9 a.m.

High schools in the Philadelphia School District will move their start time later in the morning -- to 9 a.m. -- starting next school year, the School District said.

The District is making the change to help high school students be rested and ready to learn. It will also help students who have to make their own way to school, and it will make travel safer in the morning and afternoon, the district said in a letter to school staff.

The change affects all schools except for four of them that are attached to partner institutions and follow that institution's schedule. High schools with middle grades in them will also change schedules, the letter read.

Pre-K programs in the affected schools will keep their current schedule, as will all other elementary schools.

Recent research has shown that adolescents fare better with later school start times. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both recommended that schools start later.

The district will host information sessions for affected students and families:

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 (Sessions will be interpreted in Mandarin, Portuguese, and Spanish)

1 p.m.-2 p.m.: Register here

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Register here

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Monday, March 28, 2022 (Sessions will be interpreted in Mandarin, Portuguese, and Spanish)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Register here

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Register here