Philly High School Teacher Charged With Sex Assault of Student

A Philadelphia high school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting one of her students late last year.

Barbara Corbo, a 30-year-old teacher and recent hire at the Mercy Career and Technical High School, was arrested Wednesday for an assault that happened outside the school on Dec. 11 of last year, Philadelphia Police Department Officer Erin McLaurin said.

In a letter to parents, the school said administrators learned of the assault Jan. 18, when the student reported it. School officials immediately contacted police and child protective services, terminated Corbo’s contract and restricted her ability to communicate with students, according to the letter.

“The reported conduct constitutes a gross violation of the ethical and moral responsibilities and commitments of an educator and is a violation of school policy,” the letter read.

The letter went on to say that Corbo was hired in August of last year and passed all required criminal background checks. This academic year, she taught three sections of English for 11th graders and two sections of social studies for 10th graders, according to the letter.

Corbo was charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors. She posted bail, according to court records.

The records did not list an attorney who could comment on her behalf.