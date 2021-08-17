Philly High School Football Player Gunned Down Outside Olney ShopRite

Loved ones are mourning a Philadelphia high school football player who was gunned down while sitting inside a car in the parking lot of an Olney ShopRite Monday night.

Khyrie Isaac, 18, along with a 19-year-old woman were sitting inside a black BMW in the parking lot of the ShopRite supermarket on the 100 block of East Olney Avenue at 7:03 p.m. Monday when a white sedan with black rimmed tires pulled up near them.

Three gunmen inside the sedan then opened fire. Isaac was shot at least ten times throughout his body while the young woman was shot once in the left cheek, once in the left arm and once in the chest.

Both victims were taken to the Einstein Medical Center. Isaac was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m. while the young woman remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspects.

Isaac played football at Bishop McDevitt High School last year and transferred to Samuel Fels High School to play for their team. Mike Watkins, Isaac’s former coach at Bishop McDevitt, paid tribute to the teen on Twitter.

Gone too soon. Rest In Peace Khyrie. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GoLsymNpe8 — Mike Watkins (@MikeWakins) August 17, 2021

As of Monday night, there have been 339 homicides in Philadelphia, up 25% from the same time last year which was ultimately one of the deadliest in the city’s history.

City leaders are hoping more funds can help stem the violence. The new city budget allocates nearly $156 million on anti-violence measures, $22 million of which will go toward the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program. The program is designed to provide funds to organizations working toward reducing violent crime in the city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Monday that another $254,000 in grants would be given to ten anti-violence groups in the city. Since May, the city’s violence prevention grant funding has totaled more than $490,000.

Despite the violent summer that Philadelphia is experiencing, there has been a lower number of violent crimes during the past week. This could be a sign of improvement, but as NBC10's Brandon Hudson explains, the District Attorney's is still taking proactive action towards a better future.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.