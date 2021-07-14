Philly High School Football Player Dies Warming Up for Scrimmage

A Philadelphia high school football player died after collapsing on the field while warming up for a scrimmage Tuesday night.

West Catholic Preparatory High School student Ivan Hicks, 16, was set to be involved in a 7-on-7 scrimmage against Coatesville High School, the Chester County Coroner’s Office said. He died as he was warming up before the game started, a Coatesville High School spokeswoman said.

Parents at the scene performed CPR before he was rushed to Brandywine Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

He was pronounced dead at 6:43 p.m. The coroner’s office said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday to determine a cause of death.