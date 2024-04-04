Philadelphia

Philly food service workers threaten to strike at Wells Fargo Center

Hundreds of Philly food service workers are threatening to strike against Aramark's operations at the Wells Fargo Center.

By David Chang

Hundreds of Philadelphia food service workers are threatening to strike at the Wells Fargo Center.

Members of UNITE HERE Philly Local 274 – the union representing private sector hotel and food service workers at Philadelphia-area stadiums, airports and hotels – voted 92% in favor of authorizing a strike against Aramark’s operations at the Wells Fargo Center.

Service workers as well as Philadelphia politicians will hold a rally on Thursday at 1 p.m. at City Hall to call on Aramark – a food service and facilities services provider headquartered in Philadelphia -- to settle a contract that provides “family-sustaining wages and increased access to healthcare,” according to the union.

“A strike could now occur at any time,” a union spokesperson wrote.

Senator Nikil Saval (D., Philadelphia) and Philly councilmembers Isaiah Thomas, Mark Squilla, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Nic O’Rourke, Kendra Brooks, Rue Landau and Jeffrey Young are all expected to join Local 274 President Rosslyn Wuchinich and Aramark workers from the Wells Fargo Center during the afternoon rally.

The potential strike comes a few days before WrestleMania is scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

“If there is a strike, WrestleMania fans will have to enjoy the wrestling matches without the food and beverage that Aramark workers normally provide,” a union spokesperson wrote.

NBC10 is reaching out to Aramark for comment.

