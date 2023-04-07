2 More Philly Schools Close Due to Asbestos

What to Know Asbestos was discovered at Mitchell Elementary School on 5500 Kingsessing Avenue as well as Frankford High School on 5000 Oxford Avenue, the Philadelphia School District announced on Friday.

The Mitchell School building will be closed for the rest of the school year. Students will be off Monday and virtual learning will start Tuesday and last through at least Friday, April 14. The school will also provide an update early next week on an alternate location and a start date for in-person learning at the new site that will last until June.

There will be no school for students at Frankford High on Monday, April 10. Frankford students will then engage in virtual learning on April 11 and April 12.

A Philadelphia elementary school will close for the rest of the school year while a Philadelphia high school will close for at least three days after asbestos was found in both buildings.

Asbestos was discovered at Mitchell Elementary School on 5500 Kingsessing Avenue as well as Frankford High School on 5000 Oxford Avenue, the Philadelphia School District announced on Friday.

Both Mitchell Elementary, which was built in 1916, and Frankford High, which was founded in 1910, are among the oldest buildings in the school district. For decades, the plaster inside their buildings were labeled "no asbestos detected" based on tests in the 1990s, a District spokesperson wrote.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A more recent round of sampling revealed there was asbestos in the plaster used in the walls and ceilings of both buildings however.

The Mitchell School building will be closed for the rest of the school year. Students will be off Monday and virtual learning will start Tuesday and last through at least Friday, April 14. The school will also provide an update early next week on an alternate location and a start date for in-person learning at the new site that will last until June. Students and staff will move to the new location, which has not yet been determined, on either Monday, April 17 or Monday, April 24. Optional bussing for students to the alternative school site to and from the Mitchell School building in the morning and afternoon will also be provided.

“Having led Mitchell during COVID shut down, I am aware of the unique impact the closing of our building has on each student, family, staff member and the overall community,” Mitchell School Principal Stephanie Andrewlevich wrote in a letter to parents. “I am deeply sorry for forthcoming challenges. We are determined to make the remainder of the school year the best it can be for our students and families, who are most affected by this closing.”

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

There will be no school for students at Frankford High on Monday, April 10. Frankford students will then engage in virtual learning on April 11 and April 12. A decision has not yet been made regarding whether or not Frankford High will remain closed through the rest of the school year.

Earlier this year, Building 21, a high school in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, was closed due to asbestos. Students at that school are still doing virtual learning as officials continue to search for an alternate site. Mastery Charter Simon Gratz High School was also closed for a week earlier this year due to asbestos but later reopened.