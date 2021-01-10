Philadelphia police

Philly Detective Under Investigation After Allegedly Attending Trump Rally Before Riot

A police spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 they were aware of social media posts alleging the detective may have been in attendance at the rally on January 6.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Philadelphia police detective is under investigation after he allegedly attended Wednesday’s Trump rally in Washington, D.C. that led to a riot at the Capitol building.

A police spokesperson confirmed with NBC10 they were aware of social media posts alleging the detective may have been in attendance at the rally on January 6. They have not yet revealed however whether they believe the detective was part of the mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol.

“An IAB investigation has been opened to determine if any PPD policies were violated by the detective, and if they participated in any illegal activities while in attendance,” a spokesperson wrote. 

The detective’s assignment has been changed pending the outcome of the investigation. 

President Trump is now facing impeachment after having incited supporters who were rallying near the White House before they marched to the Capitol. The House could vote on impeachment in a matter of days, less than two weeks before Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

A Capitol Police officer died after he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher as rioters descended on the building and many other officers were injured. A woman from California was shot to death by Capitol Police and three other people died after medical emergencies during the chaos.

