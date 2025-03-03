Depending on what circles you frequent on social media you might not have noticed, but last year, Philadelphia saw one of its lowest rates of homicide in decades.

It's a decrease that, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner took a moment to celebrate during a press event to discuss charges following the Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025 shooting of a 16-year-old boy in West Philadelphia.

For example, so far this year, the Philadelphia Police Department reports that total violent crimes, including rape, murder and other offenses, are down 17% from this same time last year.

That's over a 2024 that saw a total of 269 homicides in Philadelphia, which, Krasner said, was a record breaking year for the city.

"Last year was a record setting year in Philadelphia for improvement in public safety, it was the record setting year in the United States for improvement in public safety insofar as homicide and gun violence categories," the Democratic district attorney said.

Philly sees largest drop in homicides in history

That figure, he said, was the fourth lowest yearly homicide rate in 55 years.

Krasner also said that, by percent, from 2023 to 2024, Philadelphia saw "its largest improvement in homicides in the city's entire history. OK? The city's entire recorded criminological history."

With 410 homicides in 2023 and 269 last year, the city saw about a 34% drop.

“Last year, we led the country in improvements when it came to gun violence,” Krasner said.

A graph showing recent Philadelphia Police Department crime data. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Homicide incidents this year to date, police data shows, are down about 34% over this same point in 2024 and shooting incidents overall are down 23% over the same time period.

In fact, crime statistics are down across the board with the only increase this year, over the same point last year, showing in thefts from a person. These, police data showed were up about 53% over 2024.

“There is no way to look at this data and not be impressed," said Krasner.

Krasner -- who is running for a third term as DA -- said that he hopes to continue this trend into the new year with continued support of anti-violence initiatives.

And, on Monday, he argued that a hard-nosed "locking everybody up" approach is not what helped lower the crime statistics.

Instead, Krasner argued that there were less people incarcerated in county jails -- about 4,000 -- now than there has historically been -- over 11,000, he claimed -- in years where violence numbers were higher.

"There has been a false narrative for too long in the county and in this city that the only way to have safety is to eliminate freedom," Krasner said, noting the decrease in incarceration numbers. "And yet, you see this level of safety."

Charges in shooting of 16-year-old

Also, on Monday, Krasner announced charges against Taesean Grant, 20, in the non-deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy in West Philadelphia on Feb. 25, 2025.

In that incident, officials with the District Attorney's Office said a fistfight escalated into a shooting after the 16-year-old attempted to walk away from the altercation that happened on South 52nd Street between Market and Chestnut streets, only to be shot in the back.

“Regardless of the details, we can never be complacent about young people being harmed," said Krasner.

Officials said Grant was captured by police who, allegedly, saw the fight and the subsequent shooting.

Grant was charged with aggravated assault, weapon violations and other offenses.

The teen, Krasner said, was taken to the hospital shortly after the incident where he was listed in stable condition.

“Things seem to be going well for him,” the district attorney said.