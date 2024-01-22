Watch: Philly DA to announce conviction in 2022 crash that killed 3, including a 16-year-old

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to discuss the recent conviction of a Philadelphia man who was found to be responsible for the deaths of three people in a West Philadelphia crash that happened in August of 2022.

A livestream of the district attorney's presentation will be posted to the top of this article. It is set to begin at noon.

On Thursday, Myzeh Jesse-Ross, 21, of Philadelphia was found guilty of murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses after he was behind the wheel of a car that crashed at the intersection of 52nd and Walnut streets in West Philadelphia -- killing three people -- on Aug. 14 of 2022.

According to police, Jesse-Ross was traveling at a high rate of speed along 52nd Street, in a 2020 Dodge Charger -- filled with eight people -- when he crashed into a 2010 Hyundai Elantra that had three occupants.

Two of the people in the Elantra were killed, William Wilcox, 42 and Lisa Crump, 58, as well as 16-year-old Ledonis Bryant, who was a passenger in Jesse-Ross' vehicle at the time of the incident.

Several months after the crash, in December of 2022, Jesse-Ross turned himself in to police.