Live: Philly DA talks attending campaign event hosted by convicted child abuser

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to address concerns after he appeared at an event hosted by a local Democratic Ward that was led by a man recently convicted of sexually abusing a child.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, Krasner attended a political event hosted by the 52nd Democratic Ward, which covers parts of West Philadelphia near Fairmount Park.

And, so did the ward's former leader, a convicted child sexual abuser.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to address concerns over his attendance at a political event in the city's 52nd Democratic Ward on Saturday. He is set to speak at 2 p.m. and the event will be livestreamed at the top of this story.

The former leader of this ward, Steven Jones, stepped down from the position over the weekend after he was convicted of aggravated indecent assault of a child under the age of 13, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a child under the age of 13, on Feb. 10, 2025.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 22, 2025.

Yet, in an interview with NBC10, Jones said he invited Krasner -- and claimed he also invited Krasner's Democratic primary political opponent Patrick Dugan -- to attend the political event on Saturday, Feb. 22, even though Jones said he had never met Krasner before and didn't endorse any candidate at the event.

“I never endorsed Krasner or anybody else," Jones said in an interview on Monday. "No, I didn’t endorse him. He didn’t ask for no endorsement. He came there as a gentleman, and he left as a gentleman. Took maybe two minutes to introduce myself to him when he came in. And less than a minute when he left. Thanked him for coming. Appreciated him for coming. And that was it.”

In fact, Jones said, the event was never intended to be about endorsements, instead it was supposed to allow political candidates to come in, get petitions signed and meet with constituents.

Krasner, Jones said, attended, though he had no petitions. He also said Dugan did not attend the event.

"That was the first time I ever met Krasner, he’ll tell you himself. He didn’t even know who I was. Somebody introduced me at the meeting, said this is your ward leader, Steve Jones," said Jones. "At that time I was a ward leader. And I talked to him for about two minutes and that was it.”

Since that event, Jones said, he has stepped down from the role of ward leader.

However, Dugan released a statement on the weekend's event, claiming that Krasner was a "good friend" of Jones'. Dugan also claimed he was never invited to the political event.

“That’s a lie,” Jones said. “I invited Dugan myself down at the Democratic Party last Wednesday.”

On Sunday, Krasner's campaign shared a statement on the event, saying that it was means as opportunity to "share his achievements and vision with grassroots advocates living in West Philadelphia."

"Yesterday, as part of D.A. Larry Krasner’s attempt to reach out to voters in every corner of Philadelphia, Larry attended a meeting of the 52nd Democratic Ward with more than a dozen other candidates. Larry was proud to share his achievements and vision with grassroots advocates living in West Philadelphia. While our opponent was not in attendance, we have been told that he was also invited to present before the ward," Krasner's campaign office said in a statement. "The campaign was totally unaware at the time that Steve Jones, who had been serving as ward leader, has been convicted of aggravated indecent assault where the complainant was under the age of 13, as well as related offenses. Jones has a common last name, and the case is being handled by career prosecutors in the office. It is our understanding that none of the other candidates or party officials present were aware of Jones’ criminal history."

Talking after a morning presser, on Monday, Krasner -- a two-term Democrat seeking a third term -- said he wanted to give Dugan until 2 p.m. to rescind his statement.

Contacted ahead of Krasner's press availability, Dugan's campaign said that, regardless of what Krasner may have to say about the weekend visit, the damage has been done as the victim and their family are being "retraumatized from this evil act in the press and having to see a convicted abuser stand shoulder to shoulder with the very man elected to protect them."

"Our campaign stands by our statement and reiterates the legitimate questions his office now must answer to the public as our current District Attorney. As a political candidate, he’s going to try and distract from the facts of this heinous crime with Trump, Musk, Lynne Abraham, Seth Williams and other nonsensical, irrelevant arguments. What you won’t hear is any empathy or compassion for the victim or their families having to be retraumatized from this evil act in the press and having to see a convicted abuser stand shoulder to shoulder with the very man elected to protect them- our District Attorney, the top law enforcement officer in Philadelphia. What you won’t hear is any apology or accountability from Larry for his role in this," Dugan's campaign said in a statement. "So let me express my sincerest apologies to the victim and her family. I am so sorry that you have to relive this nightmare after finally getting justice two weeks ago after fighting for almost two years. If I am elected District Attorney, this will never happen on my watch."

A spokesperson for Krasner’s campaign also told NBC10 neither Jones nor his former ward ever endorsed Krasner. He also said the campaign didn’t find out about Jones’ conviction until Sunday, Feb. 23. The spokesperson said they planned on calling for Jones’ resignation until learning that Jones had already stepped down.