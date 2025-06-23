In calling a rise of recent behavior "deeply disturbing," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner railed against, what he sees as, a rise in racism and attacks targeting marginalized communities due to the rhetoric and policies under the administration of President Donald Trump.

And, on Monday, he pointed to two recent examples of this behavior.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Most specifically, Krasner discussed the recent arrest of Robert Rosado, 54, of Philadelphia, after he, allegedly, robbed an auto repair shop in Northeast Philadelphia while pretending to be an ICE agent on June 8, 2025.

In recounting the evidence in this case, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lanuti said that, in the course of this crime, Rosado not only claimed to be an officer of the law while wearing a vest that read "Security Enforcement Agent," but went so far as to claim he was there specifically to root out "illegals."

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"He announced that he was with immigration. He informed the employees working there that there were, quote, 'illegals' there," Lanuti said. "He then zip tied one of the employees behind her back."

After this, Rosado stole $1,000 and fled the scene in a white van, according to investigators.

Rosado was later apprehended on June 18, 2025. In a search of two properties connected to Rosado, Lanuti said, investigators recovered a holster, radio, fake badge, zip ties, and an airsoft gun.

He has since been charged with robbery, unlawful restraint, weapon violations and related offenses.

Rosado, officials said, is currently being held in police custody on $800,000 bail.

In discussing this incident, Krasner said he plans to seek a "high sentence" as this case is "a lot more serious."

Krasner accused Rosado of demeaning law enforcement by blurring the line between crime and law enforcement officials. Krasner also claimed Rosado played on fears that have been stoked under the Trump administration.

"The irony of this whole thing is that that guy committing this crime is a U.S. citizen, and yet we have to hear a bunch of nonsense that all the immigrants are on a crime wave," Krasner said about this case. "When all the data shows that they are far less likely to commit crimes than U.S. citizens."

Krasner also pointed to a recent incident at Temple University where students allegedly posed as ICE agents in an attempt to access a residence hall.

These incident, he said, were enabled by actual ICE agents engaging in conduct that includes "masking up" and not wearing name tags when they conduct raids.

He said because of this "a climate has been created where people almost expect that they will not get due process if there is an ICE raid."

"How did we get here?" asked Krasner. "I think we know that, unfortunately coming from a man who himself has 34 felony convictions, that would be Donald J. Trump, I think that we know that his game has been fear, it has been hate, it has been a deliberate effort to dehumanize immigrants."