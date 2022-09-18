Philly Cyclist Dies from Injuries After Hit-And-Run Last Month

A Philadelphia cyclist who was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Rhawnhurst last month has died from his injuries, authorities said.

Jimmy Dougherty, 42, of Bustleton Avenue, was struck at around 12:48 a.m. on Aug. 22 while traveling southbound in the northbound lane on the 7300 block of Bustleton Avenue, police said.

An unknown vehicle hit the bicyclist, causing the bike to split in half, police said. Paramedics transported Dougherty to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was listed in extremely critical condition.

The unknown vehicle fled northbound on Bustleton Avenue, police said.

Vehicle parts found at the scene match a 2012 to 2019 Range Rover Evoque, police said, adding that the suspect vehicle should have damage to the right front bumper, headlight, and mirror.

The vehicle was located on the 2400 block of Faunce Street. The investigation remains active and ongoing with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Accident Investigation Division.