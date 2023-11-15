Philly cops to get 5% raise with contract extension

The union that represents officers with the Philadelphia Police Department has announced a new deal with the city that will provide officers with a raise, a lump sum payment and other benefits.

In a statement sent by the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5, which says it represents 14,000 active and retired officers, officials touted an extension of the unions contract with the city through June 30 of 2025.

Through this contract, officers will see a 5-percent raise, as well as a lump sum payment of $1,800, in July of next year.

In a statement, the union's new president, Roosevelt Poplar said the agreement was "a fair extension for both sides."

“We’re honored and humbled to announce a contract extension with the City of Philadelphia. Our rank-and-file police officers have been working tirelessly to keep our great city safe. Both sides agreed to a 5-percent salary increase which will go into effect on July 1, 2024. The one-year agreement also includes an $1,800 one-lump payment to all officers in July. No other changes to our benefits package," he said in a statement. "We believe this is fair extension for both sides and we’ll continue our work on behalf of our dedicated officers. The FOP is also working to secure a contract extension for our deputy sheriffs.”

The new agreement also provides a $14 meal allowance rate for officers, doubling the previous rate.