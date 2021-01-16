Brewerytown

Philly Cops Arrest Suspects in Temple Grad's Killing

Few details about the suspects were immediately available. Earlier this week, police released surveillance video of two people wanted in Temple grad Milan Loncar's killing.

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia Police say they've made arrests in the Wednesday night killing of a Temple University graduate out walking his dog.

Milan Loncar, 25, was walking his dog near 31st and Jefferson streets in Brewerytown when two people approached him. Surveillance video released by police showed two people reaching into Loncar's pockets.

Then one of the suspects fired a shot at Loncar's chest.

The suspects' identities weren't immediately available Saturday night and they haven't been formally charged.

"The suspects wanted for the murder of Milan Loncar have been apprehended," Officer Tanya Little wrote in a short statement.

Loncar graduated from Temple with an engineering degree in December 2019 and worked for construction firm Whiting-Turner.

Loncar's mother, Amy Lounsberry, spoke with NBC10 earlier this week.

"There's no reason to it. No reason to it," Lounsberry said. "He didn't have any money on him. He didn't fight back. He didn't say anything wrong. It's just too much. It's just not right."

Lounsberry said her son's girlfriend was about to move in with him.

"They had already started bringing stuff over," she said. "They were excited. Everything was coming together for him and it's just not fair."

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

