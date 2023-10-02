Philly City Solicitor to depart for private practice

Philadelphia's City Solicitor, Diana Cortes, is set to depart from her role as the city's chief legal officer, Mayor Jim Kenney's office announced on Monday afternoon.

“I am deeply grateful for Diana Cortes’ leadership and service to our city over the last three years. Diana’s counsel has been invaluable to this Administration and its response to the global pandemic, historic civil unrest and necessary reforms, and a troubling proliferation of firearms in our communities," said Mayor Jim Kenney, in a statement. "She has advocated brilliantly and successfully on behalf of Philadelphia residents to address a range of health, safety, and quality of life challenges, and championed significant progress within the City and its Law Department. Her impact as solicitor will be felt for generations to come."

According to the mayor's office, Cortes is leaving to join the law firm of Morgan Lewis. She will continue to serve as solicitor through Nov. 10 and, First Deputy City Solicitor, Kristin Bray, will step in to serve as interim City Solicitor after Cortes departs.

“First Deputy Solicitor Kristin Bray has also been a vital contributor in our efforts to protect the rights and quality of life of all residents, and I am confident that she will continue to build on the exceptional work of our City’s Law Department as she takes on the role of Interim City Solicitor," said the mayor, in a statement.

Cortes joined the city's law department in 2018 and Mayor Kenney named her solicitor in 2020.

“I have had an incredible tenure where we as a city had to address unprecedented legal and policy issues. I am grateful and blessed to have worked with an Administration, City Council and Law Department that were motivated to do what was right for the city, and not what was easy. I have an incredible opportunity to return to Morgan Lewis, where I first learned to practice law, now at the highest level,” said Cortes, in a statement.