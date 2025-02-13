School District of Philadelphia

Live: Philly city, school officials detail new effort to end teacher shortage

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to join school district superintendent Tony Watlington and others, to announce an effort to end a shortage of teachers in the city's public school system

By Hayden Mitman

Officials from City Hall and the School District of Philadelphia are expected to unveil, what they are calling, a coordinated effort to solve the city's teacher shortage on Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to be joined by School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington and others to detail an effort to "recruit, develop, and retain a diverse and effective educator workforce," according to a statement on the upcoming event.

Officials from the City of Philadelphia and the School District of Philadelphia are expected to detail an effort address the city's school teacher shortage. The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and it will be livestreamed at the top of this article.

According to data from Penn State's Center for Education Evaluation and Policy Analysis there are currently about 5,000 teacher vacancies in the state.

Last year, Philadelphia lawmakers and leaders said they hoped a $10,000 stipend would help with a record staffing shortage in teachers across the state.

Just what this new effort might entail, officials did not immediately say, but, they noted that it will entail "coordinated efforts" of state and city leaders along with education stakeholders.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

