Philly Celebrates National Health Center Week

The Community Health Centers in Philly will mark the National Health Center Week in mid August at City Hall. A youth poster contest will take place during that week. The theme for this year is "Community Heath Centers: Meeting the Challenge of Health Care for All." The Health Federation is calling on all young people, ages 9-18, to bring their creative skills and participate in the contest.

If you live in Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, or Montgomery counties, you are welcome to partake in the contest.

Finalists and winners will be recognized for their work during National Health Center Week and their work will be displayed in City Hall through the Art in City Hall program.