Philly Bike Ride to shut down 20 miles of Philadelphia streets to cars

By Emily Rose Grassi

Bicycle riders of all ages and ability levels in Philadelphia are getting ready for next weekend's Philly Bike Ride which will offer 20 miles of car-free roads throughout the city.

Those participating can go to the Packet Pick Up Party at the Eakins Oval on Friday, October 13 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. to pick up the official merchandise and get a free bicycle safety check.

Bikers will have between 5:20 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on October 14 to enter the corrals ahead of the ride.

The ride will then start at 7:30 a.m. at the Art Museum before traveling through Old City, then along the river on MLK Drive and ending along Kelly Drive back at the Art Museum steps.

There is a shorter 6-mile version of the ride available as an option.

Philly Bike Ride 2023 official map

The Philly Bike Ride is not a race to allow riders to make quick stops along the way to enjoy food, music and the historic scenery.

Riders must be three years of age or older. Children between 3 and 7 years are required to be in a child bike seat, tagalong bike, tandem bike, a bike trailer, or in a bike cargo. For kids aged 8 to 17, they must be accompanied by an adult.

At the end of the ride, there's a festival that will kick off at 9 a.m. with live music, food and family entertainment. It's open to the public, so even if you aren't participating in the ride you can enjoy the event.

The ride and event will happen rain or shine.

A portion of proceeds from the Philly Bike Ride go to the Bicycle Coalition Youth Cycling initiative.

