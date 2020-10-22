Harry Houdini

Philly-Based Jewish Museum to Honor Magicians Houdini, David Copperfield

The Philadelphia-based National Museum of American Jewish History announced on Thursday it will induct illusionists Harry Houdini and David Copperfield into its hall of fame on Dec. 12.

The Philadelphia-based National Museum of American Jewish History will honor two men who entertained the world with their magic.

The museum announced on Thursday it will induct illusionists Harry Houdini and David Copperfield into its hall of fame on Dec. 12. The museum says the award recognizes the achievements and contributions of American Jews "who share and exemplify the ideals of the stories explored in the museum."

Houdini was born Erik Weisz in Hungary in 1874 and came to America when he was 4 years old. The son of a rabbi, he toured the U.S. and the world as a magician until his death in 1926 at age 52.

Copperfield, 64, was born David Kotkin in New Jersey. He has earned 21 Emmy Awards, and will accept the honor from his International Museum and Library of the Conjuring Arts in Las Vegas.

"From immigrant Harry Houdini to first-generation American David Copperfield, this event clearly demonstrates what’s possible when individuals are simply given the chance to be great,” said museum trustee Sharon Tobin Kestenbaum.

Previous recipients of the museum's award include the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and director Steven Spielberg.

