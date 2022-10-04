Philly Ban on Firearms at Recreation Centers Thrown Out by Judge

A Philadelphia judge on Monday overturned Mayor Jim Kenney’s executive order banning firearms at city recreation facilities.

Judge Joshua Roberts granted a “permanent injunction” against last week’s executive order, meaning the city of Philadelphia cannot enforce the gun ban at rec centers, city playground, pools or fields.

The pro-Second Amendment group Gun Owners of America immediately sued once Kenney signed the order on Sept. 27, saying the mayor does not have the power to do it.

Roberts agreed and granted the injunction, preventing the city from enforcing the order.