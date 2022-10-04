Philadelphia

Philly Ban on Firearms at Recreation Centers Thrown Out by Judge

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney banned firearms at certain city facilities last month through an executive order. Like other municipal gun control legislation and policies enacted by city leaders in previous years, Kenney's order did not survive a challenge by the gun lobby.

By Christine Mattson and Brian X. McCrone

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Philadelphia judge on Monday overturned Mayor Jim Kenney’s executive order banning firearms at city recreation facilities.

Judge Joshua Roberts granted a “permanent injunction” against last week’s executive order, meaning the city of Philadelphia cannot enforce the gun ban at rec centers, city playground, pools or fields.

The pro-Second Amendment group Gun Owners of America immediately sued once Kenney signed the order on Sept. 27, saying the mayor does not have the power to do it.

Roberts agreed and granted the injunction, preventing the city from enforcing the order.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violenceBrian X. McCroneChristine Mattson
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us