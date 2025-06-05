Philadelphia

Philly city council approves Mayor Parker's $6.8 billion budget for 2026

By Brendan Brightman

The Philadelphia City Council has reached an agreement with Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration for a tentative $6.8 billion budget for 2026, which will include $2 billion going toward a housing program, the mayor announced on Thursday.

The $2 billion H.O.M.E initiative plans to "build, preserve and restore" 30,000 housing units in the city, according to the mayor's office.

The preliminary budget also includes $30 million for anti-violence grants, as well as funding for more body-worn cameras for Philadelphia police officers.

The budget also includes $67 million for a new Forensics Science Center and $350 million in grants to pave streets in the city as well as install ADA ramps.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson confirmed the deal, saying a vote for final approval will take place June 12.

"I want to thank Council President Kenyatta Johnson and all Members of City Council for their collaboration on this Budget for the people of Philadelphia," Parker said in a statement. "I cannot succeed without my partnership with Council President Johnson. I am grateful and thank him for it."

"At a time of real uncertainty in our country, this budget makes substantial, bold investments in the programs we need most to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest and greenest big city in America, with access to economic opportunity for all," Parker added.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

