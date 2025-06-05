The Philadelphia City Council has reached an agreement with Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration for a tentative $6.8 billion budget for 2026, which will include $2 billion going toward a housing program, the mayor announced on Thursday.

Today, I am proud to report that @PHLCouncil reached an agreement with the Parker Administration and voted to give preliminary approval to a $6.8 billion One Philly 2.0 FY2026 Budget for the @PhiladelphiaGov. pic.twitter.com/TkxC6Lhcu0 — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) June 5, 2025

The $2 billion H.O.M.E initiative plans to "build, preserve and restore" 30,000 housing units in the city, according to the mayor's office.

The preliminary budget also includes $30 million for anti-violence grants, as well as funding for more body-worn cameras for Philadelphia police officers.

The budget also includes $67 million for a new Forensics Science Center and $350 million in grants to pave streets in the city as well as install ADA ramps.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson confirmed the deal, saying a vote for final approval will take place June 12.

.@PHLCouncil has reached an agreement with the Parker Administration and voted to give preliminary approval to a $6.8 billion Fiscal Year 2026 Budget for the @PhiladelphiaGov. The final vote will happen at the Thursday, June 12 Council session. — Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) June 5, 2025

"I want to thank Council President Kenyatta Johnson and all Members of City Council for their collaboration on this Budget for the people of Philadelphia," Parker said in a statement. "I cannot succeed without my partnership with Council President Johnson. I am grateful and thank him for it."

"At a time of real uncertainty in our country, this budget makes substantial, bold investments in the programs we need most to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest and greenest big city in America, with access to economic opportunity for all," Parker added.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.